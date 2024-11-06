US Bancorp DE Sells 150 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 7,892.6% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,237 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 49.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,899,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,694 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 76.3% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,245,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,232,000 after acquiring an additional 972,101 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 12,953.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 448,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,312,000 after acquiring an additional 445,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 45.0% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,298,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,356,000 after acquiring an additional 402,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $125.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $58.55 and a one year high of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.19, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.72.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $248,254.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,127.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $248,254.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,127.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,637 shares of company stock worth $3,210,575. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

