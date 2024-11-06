US Bancorp DE Sells 767 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Globant were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Globant by 1.6% during the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Globant by 65.5% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Globant by 46.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Globant by 6.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Globant by 17.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:GLOB opened at $212.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.36 and a 200 day moving average of $188.53. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $151.68 and a 52 week high of $251.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $587.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.72 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on Globant

Globant Profile

(Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.