Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 15,790 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 232,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $14,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 152,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 22,982 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 30,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 143,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE D opened at $58.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.27. The stock has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 16.95%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.