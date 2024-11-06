Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,410 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $14,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 53.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.51. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $28.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

HOOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,045,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,201,164.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,045,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,201,164.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 143,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $2,696,071.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,389,654 shares of company stock valued at $106,229,132. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.