Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 105,674 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,674 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in JD.com were worth $13,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRN Advisors LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JD.com by 2.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in JD.com by 5.8% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 13,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 22,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 17,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JD opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average of $31.08.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

