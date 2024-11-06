Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.87.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $212.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.22. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.72 and a 12 month high of $236.90. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $676.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.21 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 23.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

