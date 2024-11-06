Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ventas were worth $15,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth $135,425,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth $73,517,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,667,000 after purchasing an additional 802,546 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in Ventas by 217.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 856,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,905,000 after purchasing an additional 586,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Ventas by 1,247.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,452,000 after purchasing an additional 459,689 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on VTR. Wolfe Research raised Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Ventas Stock Up 0.2 %

Ventas stock opened at $64.47 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -379.21, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.81.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -1,058.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 121,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $8,022,980.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,291,063.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 121,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $8,022,980.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,291,063.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $389,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,767.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,454 shares of company stock valued at $10,441,215. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.