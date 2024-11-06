Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $1.99. 208,009 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,295,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Virax Biolabs Group Trading Down 2.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81.

About Virax Biolabs Group

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name.

