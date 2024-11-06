Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Position Lessened by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,739 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Vontier worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier during the first quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 2,976.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vontier during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Stock Performance

NYSE:VNT opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Vontier had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 45.48%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VNT shares. Argus downgraded shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

