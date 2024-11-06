WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,799 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WaFd were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of WaFd by 80.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in WaFd by 515.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in WaFd by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WaFd during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of WaFd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ryan Mauer sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $404,359.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,532.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WAFD. Stephens raised their target price on WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of WaFd from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of WaFd from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WaFd has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

WaFd Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average of $31.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.83. WaFd, Inc has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $37.49.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $389.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.43 million. WaFd had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WaFd, Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WaFd Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. WaFd’s payout ratio is currently 41.94%.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

