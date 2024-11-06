Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 108,993 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 41.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 373,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,993 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 2,332.3% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAC. Piper Sandler began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

LAC stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $7.86.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

