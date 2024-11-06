Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 732.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 252.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.17.

In other news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 9,288 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total value of $2,508,503.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,338,941.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total transaction of $1,914,059.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,426.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 9,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total transaction of $2,508,503.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,338,941.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,728 shares of company stock valued at $11,645,062 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $230.55 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $157.55 and a 1 year high of $278.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.70.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $753.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

