Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,570 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 62.1% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Assurant by 35.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Assurant by 40.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Assurant from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Assurant from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Assurant from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Assurant Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:AIZ opened at $193.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.77. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.29 and a 1 year high of $201.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 19.19%.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In related news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total transaction of $267,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,329.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total transaction of $267,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,329.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total value of $103,642.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,962.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

