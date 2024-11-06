Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 6,390 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 4,338.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

In other news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $820,752.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,748 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,684.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $30,203.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,345.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $820,752.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,684.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,558 shares of company stock worth $4,272,768 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $72.25 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $73.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.90.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

