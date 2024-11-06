Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 6,644 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDC. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $27,059.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,374.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $27,059.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,374.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $134,391.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,957.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,561 shares of company stock valued at $13,309,042 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut their price target on Western Digital from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Western Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $66.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.49. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.40. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $41.78 and a 52-week high of $81.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.97) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

