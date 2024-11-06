Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $913,000 Position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 544,974 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAKT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,895 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Daktronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Daktronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $586,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Daktronics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 163,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 13,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Daktronics by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 199,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 106,538 shares in the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Singular Research raised Daktronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

In related news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $204,512.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,200. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Daktronics news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $204,512.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $33,200. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $322,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,398.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DAKT stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $627.91 million, a PE ratio of 169.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $15.97.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Daktronics had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $226.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Daktronics, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

