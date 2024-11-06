Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $931,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $127.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.14 and a fifty-two week high of $131.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.