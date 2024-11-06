Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 63.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 629.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in FTI Consulting by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $199.02 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.93 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.01.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.16 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

