Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 235.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JNK opened at $96.24 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.22 and a fifty-two week high of $97.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.42.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

