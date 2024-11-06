Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 600,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,913,000 after purchasing an additional 375,989 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3,488.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 966,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,669,000 after purchasing an additional 939,447 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4,737.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 98,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 96,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Lincoln National Stock Down 0.4 %

LNC stock opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $36.46.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

