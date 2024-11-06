Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 11,766 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 139.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,766 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 429.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 610,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,769,000 after acquiring an additional 494,976 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Olin by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,414,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,897,000 after acquiring an additional 384,888 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,988,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Olin by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,741,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,396,000 after acquiring an additional 194,755 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 2,778.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after acquiring an additional 162,725 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

Olin Stock Performance

NYSE OLN opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.40. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60.

Olin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

