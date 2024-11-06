Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 644 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.4% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 12.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 53.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $48.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.56. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $51.68.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Warton Wang bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.67 per share, with a total value of $128,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,547.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeff Kuai bought 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $127,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,608. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Warton Wang purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.67 per share, with a total value of $128,279.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,547.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $619,671. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

