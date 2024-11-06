Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 733,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,504,000 after buying an additional 268,555 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 391,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after acquiring an additional 21,726 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 182,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after buying an additional 52,914 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KDP. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,592,649.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.77. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

See Also

