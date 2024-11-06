Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 194,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,132,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RDIV opened at $49.78 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $840.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average of $47.25.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

