Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,058 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,028,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,065,000 after purchasing an additional 610,397 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,969,000 after purchasing an additional 109,823 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,684,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,385,000 after purchasing an additional 48,446 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 1,037,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,194,000 after purchasing an additional 30,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,006,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,243,000 after purchasing an additional 38,450 shares during the last quarter.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

DBMF opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $30.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.74. The company has a market capitalization of $941.36 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.2507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

