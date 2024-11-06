Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,604 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in NetEase by 6.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,692,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,789,000 after acquiring an additional 103,102 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in NetEase by 109.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,969,000 after buying an additional 632,896 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in NetEase by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,052,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,950,000 after buying an additional 11,729 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,658,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 804.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 792,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,983,000 after buying an additional 704,753 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetEase Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NTES stock opened at $80.18 on Wednesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.85 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The stock has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.76.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $10.43. The business had revenue of $25.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.01 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

