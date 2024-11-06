Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 719 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 50.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $7,171,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 432.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 41.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 61,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.06.

Charter Communications Stock Up 1.7 %

Charter Communications stock opened at $382.38 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $422.92. The stock has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

