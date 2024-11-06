Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 7,885 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,885 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4,888.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Broadband

In other news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $338,624.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,975.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Broadband news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $338,624.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,975.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $167,454.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at $838,335.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $93.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.76. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $46.46 and a 52 week high of $94.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($1.15). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 81.86%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

