What is Telsey Advisory Group’s Estimate for EL Q1 Earnings?

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey expects that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

EL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.90.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE EL opened at $65.89 on Monday. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $63.36 and a twelve month high of $159.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.66, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.88.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 48.5% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,985,000 after purchasing an additional 79,278 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,969 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $743,259.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,045,982.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $743,259.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,045,982.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,296 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,366. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

