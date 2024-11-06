Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.28 and traded as high as $13.42. Yankuang Energy Group shares last traded at $13.42, with a volume of 3,722 shares changing hands.

Yankuang Energy Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28.

Yankuang Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3264 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Yankuang Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Profile

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy, chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; manufactures and sells methanol, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, caprolactam, naphtha, crude liquid wax, etc.; produces and sells chemicals and synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products.

