Ziff Davis (ZD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ziff Davis to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. Ziff Davis has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.35 and a 200 day moving average of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

