ZRC Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,815 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,408 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 897.5% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 119,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,715,000 after buying an additional 107,169 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 914.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 683.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 238,829 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,505,000 after buying an additional 208,362 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in NVIDIA by 884.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,329,751,000 after buying an additional 191,469,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1,106.0% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 532,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,758,000 after buying an additional 488,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.07.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $139.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $3.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.62, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.05. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $144.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.88%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at $698,025,289.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $12,579,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,614,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,031,549,925.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,276,270 shares of company stock worth $267,363,927. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

