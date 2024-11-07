1,008 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,008 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 170.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $251,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,186.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $251,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,186.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,104.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $741,655. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of AKAM opened at $104.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.68. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised Akamai Technologies from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.47.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

