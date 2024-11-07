10,300 Shares in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 281.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,579,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,016 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 677.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,981,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,741 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 505.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 43,358 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 137.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 197,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 114,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,728.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 200,095 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $3,259,547.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,580.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,728.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 500,095 shares of company stock worth $8,876,548 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 10.6 %

GO opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.75.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

