10,327 Shares in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in FMC by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,061,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,133 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 317.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,160,000 after acquiring an additional 836,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,290,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $973,987,000 after acquiring an additional 768,432 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $37,686,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the second quarter worth approximately $33,191,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FMC opened at $60.93 on Thursday. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $68.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. FMC had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FMC. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

