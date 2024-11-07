2,146 Shares in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 21.0% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 11.0% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 9.6 %

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $107.16 on Thursday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.43 and a fifty-two week high of $107.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.80 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 24.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $147,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,537.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,509.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $147,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,537.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,956 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Compass Point lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.46.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

