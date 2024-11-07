23,217 Shares in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioAtla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BioAtla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in BioAtla in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in BioAtla during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla stock opened at $2.06 on Thursday. BioAtla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $4.02. The firm has a market cap of $99.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89.

BioAtla ( NASDAQ:BCAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.

