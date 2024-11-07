241 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Acquired by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 241 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 9,940.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001,391 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $311,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,458 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $335,870,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 711.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 876,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,762,000 after acquiring an additional 768,479 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $107,367,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Target by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,153,875 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $558,898,000 after acquiring an additional 470,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,418,510.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Target

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $147.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.96. The firm has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $105.23 and a 12-month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.