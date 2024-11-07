28,882 Shares in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Olaplex by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Olaplex by 38.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Olaplex by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 354,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Olaplex by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 183,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $376,160.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265.65. This represents a 300.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Olaplex Price Performance
Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Olaplex had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $103.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
OLPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Olaplex from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Olaplex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.42.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OLPX
About Olaplex
Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.
Read More
