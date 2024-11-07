62,915 Shares in Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 62,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire Global by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 768,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 144,047 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global during the first quarter worth approximately $3,131,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Spire Global by 225.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 49,258 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Spire Global by 406.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Spire Global by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 57,137 shares during the period. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPIR shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Spire Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Baird R W cut Spire Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Spire Global in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Spire Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPIR opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. Spire Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.96.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

