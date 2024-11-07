695 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Purchased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,855,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,214,000 after acquiring an additional 267,479 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Ball by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,057,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,167 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,495,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ball by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,414,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,951,000 after purchasing an additional 171,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ball by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,720,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,864,000 after buying an additional 99,306 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Baird R W raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ball from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of Ball stock opened at $60.27 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Ball had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 6.03%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

