90,743 Shares in Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Redwire at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redwire by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Redwire by 496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 59,372 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Redwire by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 26,543 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Redwire by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. 8.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwire stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34. Redwire Co. has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $9.36.

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $78.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.86 million. Analysts predict that Redwire Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RDW shares. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Redwire from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Redwire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redwire currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

