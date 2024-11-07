Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 1,081.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,832 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,801 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $405,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 22.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 613,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $172,023,000 after purchasing an additional 111,504 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.8% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 350,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,951,000 after purchasing an additional 62,725 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 305,726 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,765,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.7% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 106,289 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

NYSE AMR opened at $241.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.82. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $452.00. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.31). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $671.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Monday.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

