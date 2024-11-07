Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Morgan Stanley

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Amazon.com from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.55.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $207.09 on Monday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $139.52 and a 1 year high of $207.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,859 shares of company stock valued at $10,215,097. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

