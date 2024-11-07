American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,536 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 58,573 shares of the airline’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 23,375 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the airline’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.00 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

