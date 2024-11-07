American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter worth $41,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $46,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 446.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Mizuho cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research raised American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In related news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,308. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:AWK opened at $133.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.79. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $150.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.59%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

