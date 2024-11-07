Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IDVO) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IDVO – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,697 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 13.36% of Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF worth $14,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF stock opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.84. Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $32.10.

About Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF

The Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (IDVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides current income and capital appreciation by selecting dividend-paying ADRs of stocks from the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index, overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy.

