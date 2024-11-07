Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) EVP Sells $4,477,400.00 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $4,477,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,093 shares in the company, valued at $13,229,149.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Analog Devices Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of ADI opened at $226.25 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.78 and a twelve month high of $244.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.94, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.09.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.51%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.4% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 675.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

Get Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.