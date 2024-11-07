Analysts Set C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Price Target at $10.50

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.20.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of CCCC opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.78. C4 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $421.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 3.04.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 313.35% and a negative return on equity of 42.45%. The company had revenue of $15.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,920,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,857,000 after buying an additional 920,627 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 415.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 91,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $881,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $660,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

