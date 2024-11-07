Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $170.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $264.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.92.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ASND

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $129.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.37. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $86.54 and a 1 year high of $161.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.74 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 13.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 61.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.